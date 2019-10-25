Evil Genius Beer Launches New Hard Seltzer

Philadelphia Brewery Evil Genius has released a new hard seltzer with three different flavors!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Trevor Hayward from the company joined us to try some of the amazing flavors such as grapefruit, lemon lime, and black cherry which are featured in their variety pack! The drinks are only 100 calories, gluten free, and no sugar. The packaging features a 90s vibe and creative hashtags to make the drink stand out.

Their Tasting Room in located in Fishtown, Philadelphia which also has takeout 6-packs, Crowlers, & Growlers available.

For more information on Evil Genius Beer, visit their website here.