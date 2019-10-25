Evil Genius Beer Launches New Hard Seltzer

Posted 10:29 AM, October 25, 2019, by

Philadelphia Brewery Evil Genius has released a new hard seltzer with three different flavors!

Data pix.

Trevor Hayward from the company joined us to try some of the amazing flavors such as grapefruit, lemon lime, and black cherry which are featured in their variety pack!  The drinks are only 100 calories, gluten free, and no sugar. The packaging features a 90s vibe and creative hashtags to make the drink stand out.

Their Tasting Room in located in Fishtown, Philadelphia which also has takeout 6-packs, Crowlers, & Growlers available.

For more information on Evil Genius Beer, visit their website here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.