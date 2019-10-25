Adopt a Pet: Dean

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Dean Martin!

He is the sweetest and snuggliest boy! Dean is a young fella, between one and two-years-old. He loves toys, affection, treats and a lap to sit on!

Dean is happiest when accompanied by a human or two. He also likes other dogs and could do well with the right playmate.

In terms of grooming, Dean Martin has short fur that requires minimal maintenance.

You can find Dean at PAWS in Old City! Click here to learn more about him.

If you would like to support PAWS stop by it's 13th Annual Paws Mutt Strut happening Saturday, October 26 at the Navy Yard.