Union Broadcaster Dave Leno Talks Tonight’s Eastern Conference Semifinal Game

The Philadelphia Union take on Atlanta United FC in Georgia tonight at 8 PM for their second game of the playoff season.

Union broadcaster Dave Leno joined us to talk about what to expect.

“My prediction– I’m rolling with our club,” Leno said. “I definitely like the Union on the road. I’m going to say the Union win it definitively, 2-nothing.”

If you want to cheer on the team with other Union fans, you can head to PJ Whelihan’s in on West Chester Pike in Newtown Square or Yards Brewing Company on Spring Garden in Philadelphia for watch parties.

Check out the full interview: