Start Preparing Your Home Now For Cold Winter Months

As the cold months approach, it’s time to start getting our homes ready now before it’s too late.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Home expert Tyrone Smith from American Water Resources says there are simple things that you can do yourself, and it starts with your hose. Take your hose off, shut the valve off from inside, and let it drain. Make sure you do not leave it connected, so that it doesn't get damaged and you don't have to buy a new one next year.

The most important part is to drain the water out of the hose. When you leave water inside, it hurts both the valve and the hose.

Now is the best time to start.

"It's not that cold yet, but it's getting there," Smith said.

For more information and tips, visit American Water Resources online here.