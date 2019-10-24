Pumpkin Decorating Ideas for the Little Ones

Posted 9:57 AM, October 24, 2019, by , Updated at 09:55AM, October 24, 2019

During the entire month of October we celebrate all things pumpkin, but did you know pumpkins actually have their own day? October 26th is National Pumpkin Day.

Whether you’re sipping a pumpkin spice latte or picking the perfect pumpkin from the patch, there are a number of ways to celebrate! Local mom and Lifestyle Expert Nicolette Brycki joined PHL17 with her two-year-old daughter Lola to show a few easy pumpkin decorating ideas.

Nicolette showed three decorating ideas: Day of the Dead Pumpkin, Googly-Eyed Pumpkin and Glitz and Glimmer Pumpkin. All materials can be found at your local craft or dollar store.

Happy decorating!

