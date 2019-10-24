PHL17 In The Classroom: Spruance Elementary

Posted 10:28 AM, October 24, 2019, by

PHL17 In The Classroom is a new series that spotlights teachers, students, and faculty at local schools that have done something special to impact lives in their communities.

This week, our Khiree Stewart visited Gilbert Spruance Elementary School in Philadelphia to honor Sonia Thornton. She has been a teacher at Spruance since 2015 and the principal says she takes pride in making sure her students don’t fall behind.

Data pix.

If you would like to nominate a teacher, faculty member or student, please send an email to kstewart@phl17.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.