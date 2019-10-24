× PHL17 In The Classroom: Spruance Elementary

PHL17 In The Classroom is a new series that spotlights teachers, students, and faculty at local schools that have done something special to impact lives in their communities.

This week, our Khiree Stewart visited Gilbert Spruance Elementary School in Philadelphia to honor Sonia Thornton. She has been a teacher at Spruance since 2015 and the principal says she takes pride in making sure her students don’t fall behind.

If you would like to nominate a teacher, faculty member or student, please send an email to kstewart@phl17.com