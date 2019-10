Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHL17's Kelsey Fabian stopped by Geno's Steaks to meet Philadelphia's newest mascot, Whizzy!

The restaurant says the mascot is named after their most popular cheesesteak — The Whiz. Whizzy is the first and only cheesesteak mascot in Philadelphia!

You can see Whizzy at Geno's locations and around the city at different events.