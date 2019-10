Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Legoland will be at Liberty Park tomorrow 10/25 to promote the new Legoland Resort in Goshen, New York.

This will be the biggest Legoland theme park ever built. The resort will feature 50 rides, shows and attractions on 150 acres. It will open on July 4th 2020.

The event tomorrow will feature many activities for children between the ages of 2-12.

Come join Master Model Builders like Mike who can help you build your wildest dreams!