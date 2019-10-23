Police: Your Bumper Stickers May Reveal Too Much About You

The West Chester Police Department is sending a warning that the stickers on your car may reveal too much personal information about you and your family.

The department says that family stickers can reveal how many kids you have, what their names are and what activities they're involved in after school. Some of the family stickers can even include military affiliations, which helps predators recognize that one parent may be away from the home often.

Think twice about showing off that bumper sticker advertising that your child made the honor roll. Those help predators find where they go to school.

Even parking passes can share too much about you, displaying either where you work or where your family lives.

