Philly POPS Gets Spooky With Nightmare Before Christmas

Posted 10:26 AM, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:22AM, October 23, 2019
The Philly POPS are getting spooky with a Halloween bash at The Met!

The POPS will perform Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas score alongside the iconic film.Come witness The Met's first ever 70-piece orchestra theatrical presentation on Thursday, October 24 or Friday, October 25.

The concert will be the POPS’ second performance at The Met Philadelphia and its first live-to-film concert—made possible by the Met Philadelphia’s state-of-the-art audio and video equipment.

Click here to learn more!

