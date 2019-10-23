Philly Feeds Foley: South Street Souvlaki

Authentic Greek cuisine has been a staple on South Street for nearly 50 years and Tom Vasiliades wouldn’t have it any other way.

“A lot of the recipes go back 100 years I guess,” said Vasiliades. “Handed down from families and this and that.”

Vasilades opened South Street Souvlaki with the hopes of sharing tasty options with his customers but adds his restaurant has now become a haven for gathering and friendships.

“I love people and I love to cook for them and it reflects upon what we`ve done over the last 43 years I guess.”

