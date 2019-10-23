National Breast Cancer Awareness Month Preventative Care Tips

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness month and we are learning preventative tips to reduce the risk of the first occurrence and reoccurences of breast cancer.
Medical lifestyle expert, Dr. Eudene Harry joined us to discuss diet, exercise, and nutrients. "Keep in mind that foods actually send messages to our genes and tell our genes what to do , so there's some foods that have been show to tell our genes to help us to fight cancer."
Nutrition Tips:
- Things to avoid:
- High fat. Keep fat consumption about 20 percent of diet.
- Processed foods.
- High sugars.
- Alcohol.
- Items to include:
- Dark green leafy vegetables such as kale and spinach.
- Cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, Brussel sprouts, cabbage, and berries.
- High fiber foods.
- Foods high in beta carotene such as carrots and sweet potatoes. '