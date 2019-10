Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's an exciting time to be a 76ers' fans. Matt cord joined us to discuss the home opener.

"There's about 6 teams going into this season that can win it all and we're one of them" said Matt.

Matt also said in his interview that the new players the 76ers have acquired for the 2020 season and the coaching style will only add to the success of the team this year.

Make sure to watch the game tonight at 7:30 PM.