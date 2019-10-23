Halloween Treats Friendly to a Gluten-Free Diet

Posted 9:50 AM, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 04:43AM, October 23, 2019

Chef Gregg Ciprioni, the Executive VP of Culinary Operations for Garces, has Celiac Disease and follows a gluten-free diet. Chef Gregg connected his personal journey with Celiac to his profession as he creates a completely gluten-free menu for the Go Beyond Celiac Concert & Gala.

 

Data pix.

 

The 2019 Go Beyond Celiac Concert and Gala is October 24th at The Kimmel Center for Performing Arts. Highlights of this special evening will include a completely gluten-free cocktail reception and seated in the Kimmel Center’s Hamilton Garden followed by a solo concert by Arturo in the Kimmel’s Perelman Theater.

Funds raised through the gala will benefit our efforts to advance research for celiac disease, including the funding of grants to scientists focused on unlocking the secrets of this serious genetic autoimmune disorder.

 

For more information, visit here.

 

 

