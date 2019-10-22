Philadelphia Union’s Public Address Announcer Kevin Casey Talks Playoffs

It’s an exciting time to be a Philadelphia Union fan. For the first time in franchise history, the team has won a playoff game. The Union’s Public Address Announcer Kevin Casey talked about what’s ahead and where you can watch the next game on October 24th.

Marco Fabian scored the game-winning goal against the New York Red Bulls in extra time for a 4-3 finish.

"As a PA announcer you definitely are influenced by the atmosphere around you and so when you hear the electricity in the stadium as that goal went in and you know that it's possibly the game winner, the adrenaline is just flowing," said Kevin.

When asked what he thought the key was to that win, Kevin said he believes it was the "gutsy effort."

"It was such a Philadelphia performance you know. We're just going to not stop fighting until the whistle blows."

Two locations are hosting Union watch parties on October 24th for the match against Atlanta United FC. You can head to PJ Whelihan's in Newtown Square or Yards Brewing Company in Philadelphia to watch with other devoted fans. For more information, visit the Philadelphia Union's website.