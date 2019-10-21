Trade or Treat! Save Big Bucks on Halloween Costumes at Buffalo Exchange

Posted 11:23 AM, October 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:22AM, October 21, 2019

Tired of breaking the bank every year for a Halloween costume? Buffalo Exchange wants to change that.

Buffalo Exchange is a resale store meaning you can buy, trade and sell your clothes there.

"We get a lot of really unique pieces which you can either integrate into a costume or just buy a costume throughout the month of October," said Kassie, a buyer for Buffalo Exchange.

The store is located at 1520 Chestnut Street in Philadelphia. You can visit them Monday through Saturday from 10 AM until 8 PM and Sundays from 12 PM until 7 PM.

For more information, click here.

