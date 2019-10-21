The Cooper Foundation to Host Tenth Annual Pink Roses Teal Magnolias Brunch for Breast and Gynecologic Cancer Research

October 27, 2019 at 11am the Cooper Foundation will host the Tenth Annual Pink Roses Teal Magnolias Brunch at the Crowne Plaza in Cherry Hill, N.J. to raise funds for breast and gynecologic cancer research and clinical programs at MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper.

Pink Roses Teal Magnolias is the largest breast and gynecologic cancer fundraiser in the Delaware Valley.

Since the first brunch in 2010, fundraising for Pink Roses Teal Magnolias has totaled $5.5 million. Funds have been used to support research, the Patient In Need Fund, new technologies, the Survivorship Program, and the Dr. Diane Barton Complementary Medicine program, which utilizes therapies designed to lessen the pain, stress and anxiety associated with cancer while supporting mainstream medical care.

More than 800 people are expected to attend this year’s brunch. The fundraising event will include a Survivors March to recognize all cancer survivors in attendance, a health fair, raffles and a silent auction. The event also features inspiring stories from four cancer survivors.

Tickets and sponsorships for the Pink Roses Teal Magnolias brunch are still available. Visit the website here for more information.