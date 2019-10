× PHL17’s Khiree Stewart Gets Walk-On Role In Rocky Horror Show At Bucks County Playhouse

Our very own Khiree Stewart had a walk-on role in the Rocky Horror Show at the Bucks County Playhouse on Sunday.

He played one of the phantoms in the dance routine called “Time Warp.”

You still have time to catch the Rocky Horror Show at the Bucks County Playhouse.

The show runs through October 27th.

Click here for more information.