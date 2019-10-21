Learn How to Survive the ‘Worst Case Scenarios’ at the Franklin’s Institute

Posted 10:34 AM, October 21, 2019, by , Updated at 10:33AM, October 21, 2019
Data pix.

The newest exhibit at the Franklin Institute will put your survival skills to the test!

The Worst Case Scenario: Survival Experience will have you jumping from train cars, scaling a building, picking a lock and surviving an avalanche.  The entire exhibit will provide you with scenarios and instructions for surviving the unexpected.

The brand new exhibit is based off of the popular book, 'Worst-Case Scenario Survival Handbook!' written by Philadelphia authors Josh Piven and David Borgenicht.

Experience the world premiere of the exhibit from now until April!

Data pix.

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.