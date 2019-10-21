Learn How to Survive the ‘Worst Case Scenarios’ at the Franklin’s Institute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The newest exhibit at the Franklin Institute will put your survival skills to the test!

The Worst Case Scenario: Survival Experience will have you jumping from train cars, scaling a building, picking a lock and surviving an avalanche. The entire exhibit will provide you with scenarios and instructions for surviving the unexpected.

The brand new exhibit is based off of the popular book, 'Worst-Case Scenario Survival Handbook!' written by Philadelphia authors Josh Piven and David Borgenicht.

Experience the world premiere of the exhibit from now until April!