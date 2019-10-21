Drive, Chip, and Putt Nationwide Junior Golf Competition

Posted 9:54 AM, October 21, 2019, by , Updated at 06:12AM, October 21, 2019

Drive, Chip, and Putt is a free nationwide junior golf development competition for boys and girls ages, 7-15.

Data pix.

The initiative was founded in 2013 by the Masters Tournament, United States Gold Association, and the PGA of America.  The competition is aimed at growing the game by focusing on the three fundamental skills employed in golf.

 

Drive, Chip, and Putt provides aspiring golfers an opportunity to play with their peers in qualifies around the country by tapping into the creative and competitive spirits.

 

Participants who advance through local, sub-regional and regional qualifying in each age/gender category earn a place in the National Finals.  Jillian Burks, a National Finalist joined us to teach some of the skills she has learned in the program.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.