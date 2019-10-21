Drive, Chip, and Putt Nationwide Junior Golf Competition

Drive, Chip, and Putt is a free nationwide junior golf development competition for boys and girls ages, 7-15.

The initiative was founded in 2013 by the Masters Tournament, United States Gold Association, and the PGA of America. The competition is aimed at growing the game by focusing on the three fundamental skills employed in golf.

Drive, Chip, and Putt provides aspiring golfers an opportunity to play with their peers in qualifies around the country by tapping into the creative and competitive spirits.

Participants who advance through local, sub-regional and regional qualifying in each age/gender category earn a place in the National Finals. Jillian Burks, a National Finalist joined us to teach some of the skills she has learned in the program.