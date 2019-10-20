Weekend Philler Episode 403 – Philadelphia Union Pep Rally Show!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Weekend Philler Episode 403, we get hype for Philadelphia Union in the Major League Soccer (MLS) Playoffs with our Philadelphia Union Pep Rally show!! We've got Union superfans Sons of Ben, Union comic books with pediatric cancer patients, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation - Delaware Valley Chapter's CF Stair Climb at Talen Energy Stadium, the Union's "Soccer Brings Us Together" video, Special Olympics Pennsylvania - Philadelphia's soccer championships, Union mascot Phang suiting up for playoffs, Union players' most embarrassing moments, and the Philadelphia Union hype video!!

Wow, that’s a lot of Union! Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 and letting us “phill” a little of your weekend.

Here are the clips:

