Back in 2018, Philadelphia Union teamed up with some professional artists to create comic books with pediatric cancer patients. In the books, the children are the superheroes and Philadelphia Union players are their sidekicks!
Philadelphia Union Comic Books with Pediatric Cancer Patients
-
Weekend Philler Episode 403 – Philadelphia Union Pep Rally Show!
-
IN FOCUS: Praise is the Cure, Pediatric Cancer Awareness, Learn and Play Center, and Suicide Prevention
-
American Cancer Society 4th Annual Real Men Wear Pink Campaign Kicks Off September 12th
-
PHL17 In The Classroom: Students Surprise Classmate Whose Brother Is Fighting Cancer
-
Mighty Writers to host 2nd Annual “MightyFest” This Saturday
-
-
Philadelphia Union Debuts Tunnel Club At Talen Energy Stadium
-
Pep Rally Planned Tonight For The Philadelphia Union
-
Watch: Demetria Green & Jenna Meissner Are Philadelphia Union Players for the Day
-
American Cancer Society’s “HPV Cancer Free” Initiative
-
IN FOCUS: National Hispanic Heritage Month, Amate a Ti Misma Event, Real Men Wear Pink, Philadanco
-
-
Global Philadelphia Pays Homage to City’s Medical Heritage
-
Stateside Vodka Releases Custom Pink Labels for Breast Cancer Awareness
-
Celebrate America with the Philadelphia Union Saturday July 6th