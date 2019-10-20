Philadelphia Union Comic Books with Pediatric Cancer Patients

Posted 3:30 PM, October 20, 2019, by , Updated at 03:31PM, October 20, 2019

Back in 2018, Philadelphia Union teamed up with some professional artists to create comic books with pediatric cancer patients. In the books, the children are the superheroes and Philadelphia Union players are their sidekicks!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.