IN FOCUS: Carson Valley Children’s Aid, LUPUS Foundation, Black Brain Campaign, Kulu Mele African Dance & Drum Ensemble

Stomp for Success is an important event which PHL17’s very own Jennifer Lewis-Hall is hosting! The competition, which is being supported by participation from African-American fraternities and sororities, will benefit Carson Valley Children’s Aid

It is a local step team competition taking place at Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia on Sunday, November 17th at 3 p.m. We are joined by Dr. Dexter Davis, Sr., who is the Director of Education of the nonprofit organization, as well as Breanna, the student at Carson Valley who helped create their first step team.

Then, we turn to Cindy Messerle, the LUPUS Foundation of America, Philadelphia Tri-State Chapter CEO and Lynnai Perkins, volunteer and advocate of the foundation. The LUPUS Foundation of America is hosting their 28th Annual Lupus Loop 5K Run and 2.5 Mile Walk to End Lupus Now at Memorial Hall in Philly on Sunday, October 27. Lupus is a serious, life-threatening disease that can affect the body’s major organs. Twenty-five percent of all cases occur in the first two decades of life, and ninety-percent of all cases affect are women. Women of color are affected three- to-four times more often.

Next, we welcome Jaynay C. Johnson and Farida E. Boyer, who are two healthcare professionals providing free therapy to high school students. They talk about being your own advocate through therapy and the benefits of getting help from a professional in the field of mental health. The Black Brain Campaign focuses on raising awareness and removing the stigma about mental health. Johnson and Boyer say African Americans are twenty-percent more likely to experience serious mental health problems than the general population.

Finally, Dorothy Gordon-Wilkie, the Artistic Director, and John Wilkie, the Music Director, of Kulu Mele African Dance & Drum Ensemble come to speak to us about the group’s 50th anniversary and release of a commemorative book. We are also joined by some of their dancers and drummers, who perform a musical number. Kulu Mele is dedicated to serving the community by presenting and preserving the culture, dance and music of Africa and the African Diaspora.

In Focus with host, Jennifer Lewis-Hall, airs Saturday at 6:30 AM and 1:00 PM on PHL17.