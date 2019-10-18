Reading Terminal Market Annual Harvest Fest October 19th

Can you imagine riding a hayride, picking a pumpkin, listening to live music, eating seasonal foods and relaxing at a beer garden all in the middle of Center City for free? It’s happening Saturday, October 19th at Reading Terminal Market’s annual Harvest Festival.

Filbert Street is closing down for the day and transforming into an urban farm including hay bales and animals! Vinnie and Jimmy Iovine from Iovine Brothers Producer broke down everything to expect.

The Harvest Fest is 18 years old.

"When I was a kid I never got to go to a hayride so I knew kids would love to get a hayride around the block of the Reading Terminal, which almost sounds insane," said Jimmy Iovine.

Kids and adults will have the chance to ride an authentic farm tractor for free from 10 AM until 4 PM. Along with the pumpkin patch, there will be arts and crafts like painting on the pumpkins you pick.

For the adults, the beer garden will feature Yuengling's new Hershey's Chocolate Porter.

"We were able to get two kegs. It's only going to be served that day outside at the beer garden," said Vinnie Iovine.

Thousands are expected to turn out for the festival. For more information on the festival, click here.