Pour The Core: Hard Cider Festival October 19th

Posted 9:53 AM, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 09:51AM, October 18, 2019

On Saturday, October 19th Pour the Core: Hard Cider Festival returns to The Navy Yard in Philadelphia with over 75 ciders!

This fun fall day is filled with local, national, and international cider makers, plus a donut eating contest, food trucks, and more!

The donut eating contest consists of a donut hanging from a string and the contestant needs to eat the donut without the use of their hands the fastest!

General admission runs from 1:30pm-5:00pm with the first pour taking place at 1:30pm. The pay-one-price admission includes a 5 oz. souvenir tasting cup and the freedom to enjoy 2 oz. samples of each cider!

To purchase $50 tickets online, click here or you can buy them the day of for $60!

 

