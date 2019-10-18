Pour The Core: Hard Cider Festival October 19th

On Saturday, October 19th Pour the Core: Hard Cider Festival returns to The Navy Yard in Philadelphia with over 75 ciders!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This fun fall day is filled with local, national, and international cider makers, plus a donut eating contest, food trucks, and more!

The donut eating contest consists of a donut hanging from a string and the contestant needs to eat the donut without the use of their hands the fastest!

General admission runs from 1:30pm-5:00pm with the first pour taking place at 1:30pm. The pay-one-price admission includes a 5 oz. souvenir tasting cup and the freedom to enjoy 2 oz. samples of each cider!

To purchase $50 tickets online, click here or you can buy them the day of for $60!