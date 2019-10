× Philadelphia Union Debuts Tunnel Club At Talen Energy Stadium

The Philadelphia Union is gearing up for their big game against the New York Red Bulls this weekend.

There will be a “blue out” during the game, in which fans will be given blue shirts to wear to support the team.

The Union is also debuting their brand new Tunnel Club at Talen Energy Stadium.

Our Khiree Stewart went to check it out.

The game is Sunday, October 20th at 3:00 p.m.

