Philadelphia School Brings Pumpkin Patch to School Yard

A Northeast Philadelphia school is getting it's kids ready for fall!

Philadelphia Charter School of Arts and Sciences is bringing a pumpkin patch to the schoolyard. 120 kindergartners will get to pick out, decorate and take home their very own pumpkin.

The school's pumpkin patch was started back in 2012 when Facility Manager and Building Engineer Matt Wasco (also known as the Pumpkin Man) wanted the inner-city students to experience something that to him was a family tradition, pumpkin picking.

It is now a school tradition and the perfect event to lead into the school's Fall Festival.

Watch as PHL17's Kelsey Fabian stops by the school to see the pumpkin picking in action.

