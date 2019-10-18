Adopt a Pet: Zap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Zap! He loves attention, affection and cheese!

This beautiful boy with blue eyes is deaf and blind in one eye, but you would never know it!

Zap, is easy to leash walk, doesn't pull and will follow closely. He is in the process of learning basic commands and so far he has mastered sit. Zap loves to play with toys and is sweet as can be. The 11-month-old pup is good with dogs and cats.

Because Zap cannot hear, his forever family will need to be vigilant and make his safety a priority.

You can find Zap at Main Line Animal Rescue.