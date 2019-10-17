× Visiting the Ghost Light Inn And Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, PA

We sent our Khiree Stewart to explore two cool places in New Hope, PA.

The first place he visited is the Ghost Light Inn. It recently opened its doors. The Inn offers a great view of the river, cozy rooms for guests, and a restaurant ran by well-known Philadelphia Chef, Jose Garcas.

Khiree also visited the Bucks County Playhouse to talk about the Rocky Horror Show. He spoke with actor Kevin Calhoon. Khiree will have a walk-on role in the show on Sunday!

Click here for more information on the Ghost Light Inn and here to learn more about when you can catch the Rocky Horror Show.