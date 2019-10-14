Holiday Cute and Creepy Cupcakes As We Celebrate National Dessert Day

Today is National Dessert Day and with the fall season finally here, we are learning tips and tricks on cupcake decorating for the holidays.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hotel Du Pont's Executive Pastry Chef Leah Steinberger joined us to show us a variety of tasty, and spooky-looking treats consisting of a pumpkin cupcake, candied apple, and a mud monster. See below for directions on how to recreate these creative dessert items.

Pumpkin Cupcake- How to pipe shape of the pumpkin and Tootsie Roll used as stem.

Candied Apple- Dip in red sugar to make it sparkle and made with Pretzel Stick.

Mud Monster- Make the eyeball using a plastic spoon, pipe the blue part of the eye and place on cupcake, then pipe the green "Moster fur." Alternatively, parents at home can "fake it" by purchasing premade green cupcakes and even premade edible-sugar "googly eyes."