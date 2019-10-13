Morris Arboretum

Posted 7:30 PM, October 13, 2019, by

PHILADELPHIA, PA — If you’re looking for a change of scenery from the city streets and pavement in your every day life, then look no further than Morris Arboretum. Located within Philadelphia’s city limits, Morris Arboretum offers beautiful views of trees, woods, gardens and ponds. We were lucky to spend an afternoon exploring the arboretum and learning about why green spaces like this are important to the community and good for the planet. Morris Arboretum is for anyone and everyone looking to explore the great outdoors.

Plan your visit to Morris Arboretum at morrisarboretum.org

