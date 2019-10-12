IN FOCUS: Grocery Co-Op Day, Domestic Violence Awareness, REC Philly, Play on Philly

We highlight Grocery Co-Op Day, National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and music and the arts in Philadelphia.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Philadelphia is celebrating its first-ever Grocery Co-Op Day as part of National Co-Op Month. We start with Jon Roesser, the General Manager of Weavers Way Co-Op, which has locations in Ambler, Mt. Airy and Chestnut Hill. We hear how co-ops operate and what their economic impact is in the local area. We are also joined by Councilman Mark Squilla, whose district will be home to the new South Philly Co-Op opening later this year.

Next, we focus on National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Alyssa Shaffer, Allstate spokesperson, and Cecilia Jenkins, the Domestic Abuse Project of Delaware County Director of Development are with us. These two organizations which formed a partnership are working together to raise awareness and share important resources about domestic violence and financial abuse. The organizations recently teamed up to host ‘Paint the Town Purple’ in Delaware County to provide resources to the public in Media. They say one in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetime, and 99 of victims experience financial abuse.

Up next on In Focus we turn to music and the arts with William Toms, the co-founder of REC Philly, which empowers people in the arts with tools that help them be successful. The co-founders of the resource center recently announced that they will be opening a 10,000 square-foot space at 9th and Market streets. The new facility will house recording studios, visual labs, a podcast studio, rehearsal space, and production rooms.

In our final segment, we are joined by folks from Play On Philly. Stanford Thompson is the Executive Director and Co-Founder of the organization that has provided hundreds of children with the opportunity of an incredible music education. Zakyya Mclenny, Tewabch Worku, and Kyla Payne are three students who perform for us.

In Focus with host, Jennifer Lewis-Hall, airs Saturday at 6:30 AM and 1:00 PM on PHL17.