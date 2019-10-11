St. Joseph’s University Student Runs 5k Every Day to Raise Awareness For Alzheimer’s

A local student is raising money for Alzheimer’s research… one step at a time. 

Ethan Widrig is a senior at St. Joseph's University and he is set on running a 5K everyday for 100 days. The trek is in honor of his grandmother who passed away from Alzheimer`s disease.

Widrig's goal is to raise $2,000 by December 3rd. The proceeds will be donated to the Alzheimer`s Foundation of America. He started his nightly run at his school on August 26th. He says people now join him and run a few laps and cheer him on. 

Widrig hopes to create his own 5K in the near future. You can follow his journey and donate on Instagram @100Daysof5K.

 

 

