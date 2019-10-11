Please enable Javascript to watch this video

October is Car Care Month and AAA is advising drivers to prepare their vehicle before winter weather makes an appearance.

Vehicle maintenance is key and there are a few simple things every driver can do to make sure their car is road-ready for the winter ahead.

A few things that are important to do before the weather turns is check your vehicles battery, tires and make sure you have an emergency kit prepared and ready.

