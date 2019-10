The Philadelphia Phillies fired Manager Gabe Kapler with one year left on his contract after two underperforming seasons in charge.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Frank Klose from 97.3 ESPN in South Journey joined us to discuss this move for the Phillies. "I think anytime that a manager loses the players, that it's time to make a change" Klose said.

General manager Matt Klentak will lead the team's search as they look for a new manager.