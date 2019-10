× Celebrating National Farmers Day At Milky Way Farms

October 12th is National Farmers Day. It is a day for all of us to raise awareness about the people who help keep the grocery stores stocked!

We are celebrating the hard work and devotion of farmers right here in our area by sending our Khiree Stewart to Milky Way Farm in Chester Springs, Pennsylvania.

