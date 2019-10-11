Black Brain Campaign Hosts 2nd Annual Black Tie Gala And Green Sock Walk October 12th & 13th

Posted 10:33 AM, October 11, 2019, by , Updated at 10:21AM, October 11, 2019

The Black Brain Campaign (BBC) will host its annual Mental Health Awareness Weekend on October 12th and 13th.

 

The weekend kicks off with BBC's inaugural Green Tie Gala on Saturday, October 7:00pm - 11:00pm  at the IATSE Ballroom. Then, over 100 registered walkers will gather in their green socks to #WalkTheTalk at the 2nd annual Green Sock Walk on Sunday, October 13th at Bartram Gardens from 9:00am - 1:00pm.

This year, the Black Brain Campaign will honor local community leaders at the Black Tie Gala with awards like  “Community Hero.” This award recognizes advocates and allies for BBC and mental health awareness; a leader that uses his or her platform to raise awareness to change the narrative and provide access to resources, to change the narrative and provide access to resources.

Proceeds from the 2019 Mental Health Awareness weekend will support free counseling for over 100 Sayre High School students, free community events and will assist black clinicians in completing licensing requirements.

Tickets are $50 for the Black Tie Gala and $35 for the Green Sock walk. Purchase tickets for both events for $75.

To register or learn more about The Black Brain Campaign, please visit their website here.

