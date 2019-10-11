Adopt a Pet: JJ

Meet JJ! This 3-year-old Coonhound mix is everything you could want in a pup!

JJ is friendly, playful, well-behaved and loves to use his sniffer. This handsome fella would make a great family pet he is great with other dogs and kids.

He walks nicely on a leash, has mastered "sit" and is very treat motivated.

If you are looking for a people-friendly pup and are interested in playing some fun enrichment games to keep JJ's mind and sniffer engaged, JJ is the pup for you.

You can find JJ at the PSPCA.

