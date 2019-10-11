1st Annual Poe Raid Relay Race and Party in Northern Liberties on October 12th

This family-friendly event is free to attend and features prizes for best costume and a kid’s literacy contest.

On October 12th from 12PM-4PM the replay race will take place from 700 Fairmount to Liberty Lands Parks. The event will feature hand on information about the Edgar Allen Poe House, Poe-inspired food and drink, Poe-Quizzo, readings of Poe's work, doll making, face painting, and more.

The event is brought to you by the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District.

