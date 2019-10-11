1st Annual Poe Raid Relay Race and Party in Northern Liberties on October 12th

Posted 10:35 AM, October 11, 2019, by , Updated at 06:35AM, October 11, 2019

This family-friendly event is free to attend and features prizes for best costume and a kid’s literacy contest.

On October 12th from 12PM-4PM the replay race will take place from 700 Fairmount to Liberty Lands Parks. The event will feature hand on information about the Edgar Allen Poe House, Poe-inspired food and drink, Poe-Quizzo, readings of Poe's work, doll making, face painting, and more.

The event is brought to you by the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District.

 

For more information, click here. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.