“Watercolors on the Water” Art Exhibition and Educational Curriculum This Friday

The Pennsylvania Academy of Arts has partnered with the Fairmount Waterworks to host “From the Schuylkill to the Hudson,” a art ehibition by local watercolor artists.

"It is the first exhibition ever to celebrate the fact that the landscape tradition of painting what America looked like started right here in Philadelphia," said Monica Zimmerman, Director of Museum Education at Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.

The featured artists are all members of local community organizations.

"Anybody can come and learn about water, the technology that made the pump house work, the science behind water, what a watershed is," said Ellen Freedman Schultz, Director of Museum Education.

The goal is to get the community interested in nature, allow people to understand the science behind how things in their neighborhoods work, and to get people to see how easy it is to make beautiful art.

It's free for anybody to visit and learn. Watercolors on the Water opens tomorrow at the Fairmount Waterworks.