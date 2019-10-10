Temple Homecoming & Family Weekend October 7th-13th

Calling all Temple Owls! It’s time to fly back to the nest for Temple University’s Homecoming & Family Weekend. The calendar is full of events happening to celebrate the cherry and the white.

Temple’s Director of Athletic Bands, Senior Associate Athletic Director, band members, cheerleaders and Diamond Gems showed us a little preview of what alumni, students and families can expect.

One of the biggest events is the homecoming football game! Temple is taking on Memphis at noon at Lincoln Financial Field.

"My message is to everybody out there, all the Temple alumni, the 135,000 Temple alumni in the Philly metro area, don't hide in your owls nest, come on out and support your football team," said the Senior Associate Athletic Director Scott Walcoff.

For more information on the homecoming events, visit the website. To purchase tickets to the game, click here.