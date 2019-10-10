Temple Homecoming & Family Weekend October 7th-13th

Posted 10:19 AM, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:17AM, October 10, 2019

Calling all Temple Owls! It’s time to fly back to the nest for Temple University’s Homecoming & Family Weekend. The calendar is full of events happening to celebrate the cherry and the white.

Temple’s Director of Athletic Bands, Senior Associate Athletic Director, band members, cheerleaders and Diamond Gems showed us a little preview of what alumni, students and families can expect.

One of the biggest events is the homecoming football game! Temple is taking on Memphis at noon at Lincoln Financial Field.

"My message is to everybody out there, all the Temple alumni, the 135,000 Temple alumni in the Philly metro area, don't hide in your owls nest, come on out and support your football team," said the Senior Associate Athletic Director Scott Walcoff.

For more information on the homecoming events, visit the website. To purchase tickets to the game, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.