× Pep Rally Planned Tonight For The Philadelphia Union

The Philadelphia Union has made it to the playoffs! The team will take on the New York Red Bulls on October 20th.

There is a pep rally in South Philly tonight to start building the excitement!

The marketing manager for the Union stopped by our studio to talk about the team’s efforts. Fang also joined us!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Click here to learn more details about the pep rally.