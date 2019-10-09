PHL17 In The Classroom: Students Surprise Classmate Whose Brother Is Fighting Cancer

PHL17 is starting a new series called “In The Classroom”. The series will spotlight teachers, students, and faculty at local schools that have done something special to impact lives in their communities.

This week, we sent our Khiree Stewart to Bingham Elementary School in Runnemede, New Jersey. The students there surprised Mia Copes. She is a first-grader and her brother was recently diagnosed with cancer. Copes set up an Alex’s Lemonade Stand to help her brother and she raised more than $2,500 dollars for pediatric cancer.

If you would like to nominate a teacher, faculty member or student, please send an email to kstewart@phl17.com.

