Hoops 4 Hope: Philly Basketball League For Homeless Men Hosts Championship Game October 9th

October 9, 2019

Hoops 4 Hope is a grass roots, community based project that was created to give men who are experiencing homelessness a place to have care free fun and not have to worry about their problems for a few hours a week.

The team will be playing in a championship game held October 9th consisting of four players.  The event is open to the public and is held at 19th and Diamond at Church of the Advocate.

Program Coordinator Leo Porth says, "What we're trying to do is provide a space for men in homeless shelters to be themselves, have fun, get outside of their head for little bit, and relieve some stress."

Levi  is a skilled player on the team who is currently living at Our Brothers Place shelter.

"I've been able to connect with a lot of brothers and share our stories" said Levi.

Hoops 4 Hope is in the process of trying to officially become a nonprofit organization and rely completely on donations, for more information, Search the organization on Facebook.

