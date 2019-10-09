Domestic Abuse Project of Delaware County Paints The Town Purple October 9th

Posted 8:16 AM, October 9, 2019, by , Updated at 08:14AM, October 9, 2019

October marks Domestic Abuse Awareness Month that has the initiative to connect advocates for survivors of abuse across the nation who were working to end violence against women and their children.

Domestic Abuse Project of Delaware County will be painting the town purple by sharing resources with community members about domestic violence.  In collaboration with The Allstate Foundation on October 9th, volunteers will gather on State Street in Media to share resources with community members on domestic violence.

The day will also feature a proclamation from Delaware County official and a candlelight vigil.  Additionally, the event will have Delaware County restaurants serving purple drinks and desserts.

For more information and resources, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.