Domestic Abuse Project of Delaware County Paints The Town Purple October 9th

October marks Domestic Abuse Awareness Month that has the initiative to connect advocates for survivors of abuse across the nation who were working to end violence against women and their children.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Domestic Abuse Project of Delaware County will be painting the town purple by sharing resources with community members about domestic violence. In collaboration with The Allstate Foundation on October 9th, volunteers will gather on State Street in Media to share resources with community members on domestic violence.

The day will also feature a proclamation from Delaware County official and a candlelight vigil. Additionally, the event will have Delaware County restaurants serving purple drinks and desserts.

For more information and resources, click here.