Council For Relationship Therapist Shares Advice For Parents to Discuss Vaping With Kids

Alexis Bove, a therapist from Council of Relationships shares ways parents can talk to their children about the dangers of vaping.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

E-cigarettes, vape pens, and juuls are marketed as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes, but officials say these nicotine and cannabis delivery devices are now being used at alarming rates by children and teens.

As of October 1, 2019, 1,080 lung injury cases associated with using e-cigarette, or vaping, products have been reported to CDC from 48 states and 1 U.S. territory.

Eighteen deaths have been confirmed in 15 states.

16% of patients are under 18 years old

21% of patients are 18 to 20 years old

The CDC recommends that you consider refraining from using e-cigarette, or vaping, products, particularly those containing THC.

For more information on the outbreak of lunch injury associate with vaping, click here.