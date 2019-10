Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Take a trip to Bucks County to enjoy the beauty of fall's finest colors to and to have a day of fun on the farm.

Hellerick's Family Farm in Doylestown is the perfect place to enjoy fall. Take a hayride, try to find your way through a corn maze, visit with farm animals and roll some pumpkins. There are more than 40 activities for you and your family to do.

Watch PHL17's Kelsey Fabian try her hand at some of the farm's activities.

