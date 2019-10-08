Stateside Vodka Releases Custom Pink Labels for Breast Cancer Awareness

Posted 9:54 AM, October 8, 2019, by , Updated at 09:52AM, October 8, 2019

In tribute to Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Stateside Vodka has created a custom pink label bottle. Stateside Vodka’s Director of Operations Eddy McGehean talked about how you can get involved.

During the month of October, Stateside Vodka will donate $1 to the National Breast Cancer Foundation for every pink label bottle sold.

Bars like McGillin's, Fado and Garage have joined the effort and are offering up pink cocktails with Stateside Vodka. Proceeds from those cocktail sales also go towards the cause.

Eddy shared a cocktail recipe you can make at home. Details are below.

Stateside Vodka Pink Cocktail

- An ounce and a half or 2 ounces of Stateside Vodka

- 4 ounces of pink lemonade

- 1 lemon slice

-Strain over a glass of ice and top off with club soda.

For more information, visit the website or visit them at 1700 N Hancock Street, Philadelphia PA 19122.

