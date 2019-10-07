Philadelphia Author Lisa Bien Discusses Ways to Overcome Obstacles in Life

Posted 9:15 AM, October 7, 2019, by

Local Author Lisa Bien shares lessons on how she learned to bounce back from a variety of life challenges such as self-love and acceptance.

Lisa provides the model she developed to change her own life, teaches us how to find the joy in even life's most mundane things, and how positivity can help each of us live our best life.  Realizing that students also need help with facing life challenges, she also created a Temple TV television program called "Your Best Life With Lisa."

Four tips:

Step 1- Get Clarity: Recognize the situations in your life that are making you unhappy and the underlying beliefs that helped you create those situations.

Step 2- Get Real: Determine exactly what your responsibilities and roles are in your negative situations.

Step 3- Get a Vision: Figure out what the best version of you is and what kind of life you want to live.

Step 4- Get Going! Figure out what the best version of you is and what kind of life you want to have.

For more information on Lisa and to purchase her book , visit here website here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.