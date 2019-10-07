Philadelphia Author Lisa Bien Discusses Ways to Overcome Obstacles in Life

Local Author Lisa Bien shares lessons on how she learned to bounce back from a variety of life challenges such as self-love and acceptance.

Lisa provides the model she developed to change her own life, teaches us how to find the joy in even life's most mundane things, and how positivity can help each of us live our best life. Realizing that students also need help with facing life challenges, she also created a Temple TV television program called "Your Best Life With Lisa."

Four tips:

Step 1- Get Clarity: Recognize the situations in your life that are making you unhappy and the underlying beliefs that helped you create those situations.

Step 2- Get Real: Determine exactly what your responsibilities and roles are in your negative situations.

Step 3- Get a Vision: Figure out what the best version of you is and what kind of life you want to live.

Step 4- Get Going! Figure out what the best version of you is and what kind of life you want to have.

For more information on Lisa and to purchase her book , visit here website here.