2nd Sanctuary: A Halloween Attraction Unlike Any Other

A 19th-century Victorian Church in South Philadelphia has been transformed into a one of a kind Halloween attraction.

2nd Sanctuary, is a multi-sensory, multi-space experience that will transport you to magical and other-worldly experiences. Go through four different virtual reality experiences, watch a live performance called Dancing Dead, or enter the escape room and hope you make it out.

The supernatural extravaganza located at 2040 Christian St is only open Thursday to Sunday until November 3.

